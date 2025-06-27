IDF reports destroying 1 km-long tunnel in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed a 1-kilometer-long tunnel belonging to the radical Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a report from the army press service.

"Tunnel used by terrorists who attacked IDF troops during Operation Protective Edge has been fully dismantled," the statement reads.

The military noted that the operation was conducted in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, where troops uncovered and eliminated dozens of terrorist sites.

According to the press service, Palestinian radicals had used the demolished tunnel to attack Israeli forces during the ground phase of the 50-day Israeli military operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.