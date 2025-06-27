Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 27. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) delivered strikes on a fire and defense control site of Shia movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"IAF fighter jets struck a site used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array <…> in southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

"The presence of this site and the attempts to re-establish it constitute a blatant violation of the [ceasefire] understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the Israeli military added.