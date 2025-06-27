Captured Ukrainian soldier aids Russian troops with supplies in western DPR

DONETSK, June 27. /TASS/. Pavel Bolbot, a captured serviceman from Ukraine’s 141st separate mechanized brigade, told TASS how he provided Russian troops with provisions in a liberated settlement in western Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"Our relationship was very good. The guys took pity on me, they didn’t shoot me, I just told them I was trying to get back to my mom. The whole time, they never even tied me up. Because there was mutual trust. I ran errands for food, supplies, whatever I could find, and water. I knew the area, where everything was," the man said.

He added that he lived alongside Russian servicemen in their positions for about a month and a half.

Earlier, TASS published excerpts from Bolbot’s diary, found by a correspondent on the frontline. According to the manuscript, he spent a month in an abandoned Ukrainian military position in a western DPR settlement, waiting to surrender to Russia.