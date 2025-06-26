Iran operation opens way for Israel to expand peace deals with Arab countries — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 26. /TASS/. Following the operation in Iran, Israel opened the way for a "dramatic expansion of peace deals" with neighboring countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We fought valiantly against Iran and won a great victory. This victory opens the door for a dramatic expansion of peace deals. We are actively working on it," he said in a video address released by his office.

"Along with the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, this is a window of opportunity that must not be missed. There is not a day to lose," Netanyahu said.

However, he also quoted the 28th Psalm of Scripture, "The Lord will give strength to his people, the Lord will bless his people with peace."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.