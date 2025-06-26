US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites make it harder to hold talks - Iran’s foreign minister

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites made it much harder to continue talks between the countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Iranian nuclear issue used to be on the way to a peaceful settlement, but now that war has occurred and human blood has been shed, the situation has completely changed and an agreement can’t be reached as easily as before," he said on IRIB television.

According to the minister, the US strikes have greatly exacerbated the situation.

"This is true for Europe as well. If Europe happens to activate the snapback mechanism (which would reapply all of the UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear program - TASS), it will only further complicate the situation," Araghchi said.