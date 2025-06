TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Tehran has not yet decided as to whether talks with US on settling the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions will resume, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"I would like to make it clear that no agreement has yet been reached and no decision has been made on launching new talks," he said in a broadcast by the IRIB TV channel. According to Araghchi, random statements about resuming dialogue must not be taken seriously.