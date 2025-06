BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. The European Union’s summit agreed upon the extension of anti-Russian sanctions for the next six months, a European diplomatic source told reporters.

"There is a consensus to extend restrictive measures against Russia at the summit," he said.

The EU introduced first economic sanctions against Russia in summer 2014 for the period of six months and renews them every half of the year since then. For the time being, seventeen such packages are in place.