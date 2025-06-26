WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian economy is balancing on the brink of collapse despite the aid from Western countries, The Washington Post newspaper said, citing sources.

A "positive impact on the economy" in 2025 "is no longer being considered," the newspaper said, citing a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian presidential office. "The ceasefire was at the heart of all economic forecasts, that it could come somewhere in mid-2025," he told the news outlet, adding that efforts are niw focused to remain afloat.

The Ukrainian economy has not yet collapsed only because of huge support from the West, The Washington Post said. However, the probability exists that such aid will not be enough for further development, according to the opinion of unnamed officials and analysts.

In early June, Ukraine had a technical default on its state derivatives and did not pay the amount due to their holder as of the set date.