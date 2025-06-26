Khamenei says new strikes on US military bases possible in case of repeated aggression

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Iran does not rule out repeating strikes on US military bases in the Middle East if Washington engages in new acts of aggression, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centers in the region and can take action against them when necessary is not a minor incident; it is a major incident that may happen again in the future. If an attack occurs again, the aggressor will pay a high price," he said in an address to the nation.

According to him, the Iranian attack on the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar resulted in damage, which the US tries to cover it up. "In response, the Islamic Republic gave America a severe slap in the face. It attacked and damaged one of the most important American bases in the region: Al Udeid," the supreme leader said.

Khamenei pointed out that now "the same people who exaggerate" the extent of damage suffered by Iranian nuclear facilities as a result of US strikes "have tried to downplay it in this case, to say that nothing happened, while the incident is very big."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by the US military on June 22 were completely destroyed.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.