S-400s not enough to meet Turkey's air defense needs — Erdogan

ANKARA, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems alone are not sufficient to meet Turkey’s comprehensive air defense needs, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his pool reporters upon returning from The Hague, which hosted the NATO summit.

"Air defense cannot rely solely on the S-400s. Our people have also come to understand this more clearly in recent days [given the ongoing regional conflicts]," Erdogan said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency. "We need to establish a multi-layered air defense system. It is crucial to have missile systems capable of operating at different altitudes and to ensure they function together in coordination."

Erdogan noted that while Turkey has made notable advancements in missile technology, further development is needed. "We are working on a joint system called the Steel Dome. We are integrating multi-altitude air defense systems, sensors, and electronic warfare systems that have been developed domestically," he added.