Istanbul talks on Ukraine open door to peace — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, June 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism about the prospects for peace following recent talks in Istanbul regarding Ukraine. He emphasized Turkey’s commitment to fostering dialogue and bringing the conflicting parties closer together, provided there remains even a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution.

"The discussions in Istanbul have opened the door to peace. Turkey will continue to work diligently to bridge the gap between the parties. We recognize that recent developments on the ground are constraining diplomatic efforts, but as long as hope persists - even if it is small - we are committed to pursuing peace. In our view, the prospects for peace between Ukraine and Russia are more than just a faint hope. We will do everything in our power to facilitate dialogue," Erdogan told journalists upon returning from the NATO summit in The Hague, as reported by TRT Haber.

He reiterated Turkey’s firm stance on ending the conflict: "This war must come to an end. Our region can no longer sustain it. A just and lasting peace is essential. Even if others lose faith in peace, Turkey will not. We place great importance on diplomacy in resolving conflicts. Our region has already borne the burden of instability and violence long enough. It is now crucial to reduce tensions and promote stability, not only regionally but globally, by opening the doors to peace. This is a shared expectation, and Turkey is especially trusted by both Ukraine and Russia to play a constructive role," Erdogan stated.