NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to join NATO while US President Donald Trump is in power, but it may happen in the long run, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"It is realistic to say that if one of the key member states of the alliance, in other words, the United States, is against Ukraine's NATO membership at this particular moment, that it will not happen in the short term or - however you define - medium term. But in the long term, there needs to be a path," he said in an interview with the CNBC TV channel.

According to Stubb, Ukraine's accession to the European Union "will happen." He also expressed hope that the country would "eventually" become a NATO member.

Previously, the Kiev regime repeatedly insisted that Ukraine become a NATO member, making a number of harsh statements to European leaders who urged them to approach the issue with caution. However, Kiev’s rhetoric has recently begun to change.

Trump noted that the West’s desire to bring Kiev into NATO, particularly persistent calls made by former US President Joe Biden, was one of the reasons why Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine.