MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has formed a special unit to defend the Sumy Region, with its primary task being to strengthen fortifications, top military commander Alexander Syrsky announced.

"A special group has been created within our battlegroup command to defend the Sumy Region, its cities and villages. Its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and build up a system of engineering and fortification barriers," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the security zone in the Sumy Region extends ten to twelve kilometers deep, with the regional center located further away. The Russian leader did not rule out the liberation of Sumy but noted that it is not currently a priority.