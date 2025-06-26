Number of US troops in Europe to remain unchanged — commander

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US Army Europe and Africa Commander General Christopher Donahue expects that the size of the US military contingent in Europe will remain unchanged.

"I don’t think that our force posture is going to change at all," the US Pentagon’s Stars and Stripes newspaper quoted the defense official as saying. According to Donahue, he met with "all the senior leaders" and "nobody has said anything" to him about troop reductions. "I just don’t think there’s going to be a change," the commander said about troop numbers, adding that to solve the problem of deterrence in Europe, "everybody’s got to step up and do their part."

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that Washington should complete its review of the deployment of its forces around the world by the end of summer or early fall.

At the end of May, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that European diplomats expect the US to announce a reduction in its military presence in Europe in the coming months. In April, US President Donald Trump hinted at such a reduction. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth then clarified that the US had not yet made a decision regarding the level of its future military presence in Europe and that the decision would take into account the results of negotiations between Moscow and Washington. Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, whom Trump later nominated as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), confirmed that Washington is reviewing the size of its forces in Europe in preparation for a potential reduction.