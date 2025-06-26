Daily death toll from Israel’s actions in Gaza nears 80 — TV

DUBAI, June 26. /TASS/. The daily death toll from Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip neared 80, the Al Jazeera television channel said, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

According to the ministry, 79 people died and nearly 400 received wounds and injuries across Gaza after Israeli attacks during the past day, with reports about casualties continuing to come.

Apart from that, three Palestinians were killed and several more were wounded in an attack by Israeli resettlers on the village of Kafr Malek northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has exceeded 56,000, with more than 132,000 people being wounded.