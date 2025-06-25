Trump expresses confidence that Putin aspires to settle Ukraine conflict

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has asserted that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"I know one thing. He would like to settle. He would like to get out of this thing," the US leader said at a press conference in the Hague following the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) summit.

According to Trump, "He called the other day, said: Can I help you with Iran? I said no, you can help me with Russia."

The US leader also noted that "it is possible" Putin might have "territorial ambitions" beyond Ukraine.

Trump also said that over recent weeks, the US achieved progress in settling the Indian-Pakistani conflict as well as in the situation with Kosovo.