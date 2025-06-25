US not letting Iran resume uranium enrichment process — Trump

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. The US authorities will not allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment, which would enable Washington to establish "somewhat of a relationship" with Tehran, President Donald Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the alliance’s summit.

"They (the Iranian authorities - TASS) want to recover, and we won't let that happen. <…> I think we'll end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran," the US leader pointed out. Trump added that the US would attack Iran again if Tehran attempted to restore its nuclear program.

The US president also claimed "tremendous success" in settling the Middle East conflict. According to Trump, he is proud of Israel because Tel Aviv diverted its jets in midair and did not attack Iran after the announcement of the ceasefire.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.