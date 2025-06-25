Iran moves to suspend cooperation with IAEA — lawmaker

TEHRAN, June 25. /TASS/. Iranian lawmakers adopted a bill on the temporary suspension of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament's presidium, reported.

"The general framework and details of the bill suspending Iran's cooperation with the IAEA were approved by the Majlis (the Iranian parliament - TASS). According to the parliament’s ruling, IAEA staff will not be permitted to enter the country to carry out inspections unless they guarantee the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities and peaceful nuclear activity. This is subject to the Supreme National Security Council's approval," the lawmaker told the ISNA news agency.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities said that the IAEA’s failure to condemn the Israeli aggression against the country’s peaceful facilities could be used as justification to halt cooperation with the agency. Tehran noted that the IAEA monitored and protected all nuclear facilities attacked first by Israel and then by the US, yet the agency did nothing to prevent these attacks.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.