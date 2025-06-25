Iran 'much further away from nuclear weapon' after American strikes — top US diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. Iran is "much further away from a nuclear weapon" after the American attacks on its nuclear facilities, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico.

"The bottom line is, they (the Iranians - TASS) are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before [US] President [Donald Trump] took this bold action," the top diplomat said. "That’s the most important thing to understand — significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components," he pointed out.

According to Rubio, Iran now has fewer capabilities than it did a week ago to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the US Intelligence Community believes that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program. Preliminary assessments indicate that the US attack only postponed Tehran’s acquisition of a nuclear bomb by several months. The stockpiles of enriched uranium were not destroyed, and the centrifuges are not damaged, the source noted. In turn, Rubio told Politico that these media reports were "false" and "did not accurately reflect what’s happening."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.