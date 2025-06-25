Strikes on Iran strengthen its determination to continue working on nuclear program — MFA

DOHA, June 25. /TASS/. The actions of Israel and the US, which unleashed an aggression against Iran, only strengthened the country’s determination to continue developing its nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"[The aggression of Israel and the US] will have a positive impact [on Iran’s determination to continue working on its nuclear program]. It strengthens our will and makes us more tenacious and decisive. We have made serious efforts to achieve these technological breakthroughs. Our scientists made great sacrifices, even giving up their lives, to achieve this purpose. Our people tolerated sanctions for this reason, and our nation has gone to war over this issue. Clearly, no one in Iran will abandon these technologies," the top diplomat said in an interview with the Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper.

"Iran's nuclear program has always been transparent and has been overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.