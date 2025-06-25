Leaders of UK, France, Germany call for talks with Iran

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. UK, French and German leaders urged Iran to return to the negotiating table to help reduce the tensions in the Middle East, the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said in a statement.

The statement followed his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

"The leaders reflected on the volatile situation in the Middle East. Now was the time for diplomacy and for Iran to come to the negotiating table, they agreed," the statement said.

"Turning to Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need to apply more pressure on the Kremlin, including through further sanctions," it went on to say.

The Russian Embassy in the UK has stated that restrictions against Russia are unlawful, aggressive and unable to influence Moscow's policy.

The leaders also discussed Gaza.

"The prime minister reiterated that the situation was intolerable and all sides needed to work towards an urgent ceasefire," the statement said.