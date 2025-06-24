War in Gaza must be ended after resolving Iran-Israel conflict — Palestinian authorities

CAIRO, June 24. /TASS/. Once the conflict between Iran and Israel is resolved, hostilities in the Gaza Strip should be halted so that peace can return to the Middle East, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement.

The Palestinian leadership welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel as it "contributes to the process of de-escalation of tensions in the region," the WAFA news agency wrote, citing the statement by the authorities. "The ceasefire [between Iran and Israel] is an important step towards achieving security in the region by means of diplomacy," the statement reads.

The cessation of hostilities in Gaza "will alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, resolve the Palestinian issue in line with international law and lead to a lasting, real and stable peace in the Middle East," the Palestinian leadership said.