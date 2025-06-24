Israeli army identifies more missiles launched from Iran

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military identified more missiles launched from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.
Sirens sounded in northern Israel following the identification of Iranian missiles.
The fresh Iranian attack came after Israel and Iran had reportedly agreed to a ceasefire. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities six hours into the announcement, or at around 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday. Iran will start the ceasefire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire, too, "and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the world," the US leader specified.