Several missile launchers destroyed in Iran — Israeli military

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed several missile launchers in western Iran over the past few hours, which were prepared to strike the Jewish state, the IDF press service said in a statement.

"Over the past few hours, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes and eliminated missile launchers in western Iran that were ready to attack Israeli territory as part of a wave of missile strikes against Israel," the press service stated.

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a sixth wave of missile launches originating from Iranian territory. The military has advised civilians to remain in secure locations and not to leave until further notice.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire in the coming hours. According to him, Tehran would be the first to cease hostilities, followed by the Jewish state 12 hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."