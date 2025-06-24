Nuclear scientist killed in Israeli strike on Iran

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Iranian nuclear physicist Mohammad Reza Sadighi was killed in an Israeli attack, the NourNews agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Israel delivered a strike this morning before a ceasefire came into effect.

Earlier, Shahid Beheshti University which specializes in nuclear research, among other fields, reported the deaths of five of its faculty as a result of Israel’s military activity. The list included Mohammad Mahdi, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, Abd al-Hamid Minoushehr, Amir Hossein Feghhi and Fereydoun Abbasi. Later, Iran’s National Radio and Television reported the deaths of three more nuclear physicists: Ali Bakhouei Katirimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Barji.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On Monday evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties, nor any significant damage caused in the attack.

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.