Iran launched at least 11 missiles toward Israel within two hours

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Iran launched at least than 11 missiles at Israel on Tuesday morning, according to N12 TV channel.

The report said that on Tuesday, June 24, Iran fired a total of 11 missiles toward Israeli territory over the course of two hours in five separate volleys.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a sixth wave of missile launches originating from Iranian territory.

As previously reported by N12, one of the missiles fired during the second wave struck a seven-story residential building in the city of Be’er Sheva. That strike resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to others.