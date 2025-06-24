Israeli army reports sixth wave of missile launches from Iran

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have detected a fresh wave of missile launches from Iranian territory, the sixth on June 24.

"A short while ago, the IDF detected rockets launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Air defense systems are currently operating to intercept the threat," the army said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

The military has advised civilians to remain in secure locations and not to leave until further notice.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to begin implementing a ceasefire agreement approximately six hours after his statement, around 07:00 Moscow time. According to Trump, Iran would cease fire first, followed 12 hours later by the Jewish state.