Trump claims Iran and Israel have reached out to him seeking to restore peace

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Israel and Iran approached him almost at the same time with a request to help end the conflict and restore peace.

"Israel and Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘Peace!’ I knew the time was now. The world, and the Middle East, are the real winners! Both nations will see tremendous love, peace, and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness and truth. The future for Israel and Iran is unlimited, and filled with great promise," he wrote on Truth Social.

Reuters reported earlier citing a White House official that US President Trump reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a ceasefire between the Jewish state and the Islamic Republic during a phone conversation held on June 23.