Trump expects ceasefire between Iran and Israel to be indefinite

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects the ceasefire between Israel and Iran to be indefinite.

"I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever," he told NBC News. When asked whether the war was completely over, Trump said: "Yes. I don’t believe they will ever be shooting at each other again."

Earlier, the US president announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire within the coming hours. According to Trump, Iran would halt fire first, followed by the Jewish state 12 hours later.