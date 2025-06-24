Three people killed after Iranian missile strikes residential building in Southern Israel

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. At least three people were killed when a missile launched from Iranian territory struck a seven-story building in the Israeli city of Be’er Sheva, according to a report by Israel’s N12 television channel.

The broadcaster also noted that several other individuals sustained injuries in the attack.

According to N12, rescue operations are currently underway at the site, as authorities search for people possibly trapped beneath the rubble. There are also concerns regarding a potential gas leak in the aftermath of the strike.