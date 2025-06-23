Trump says Iranian nuclear sites completely destroyed by US strikes

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says that the Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were totally destroyed by US strikes.

"The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it," he wrote on his Truth Social network and lambasted those US mass media that cast doubts on his administration’s reports about the complete success of the US operation against nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Overnight to June 22, the United States attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, for the first time using GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs in combat conditions.