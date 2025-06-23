Israel attacks outskirts of Iran's Fordow nuclear facility — army

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen struck the outskirts of Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, the army press service reported.

The strike was aimed at "obstructing access routes" to the facility, the statement said.

The military has not provided any additional details as of now.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.