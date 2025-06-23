Iran’s underground nuclear sites sustained most damage — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. Iran’s nuclear facilities located below ground have sustained the utmost damage as a result of a military operation conducted by the US, President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social network.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" he wrote.

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" the US leader added.

Overnight into June 22, Trump said that the US armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran must agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been repeatedly delivering strikes on Iran within the framework of the operation against Tehran’s nuclear program.