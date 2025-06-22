US prepared to destroy more Iranian targets ‘within minutes’ — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The United States is ready to destroy additional targets in Iran in a matter of minutes if necessary, US leader Donald Trump said in a televised address to the nation at the White House.

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most targets can be destroyed within minutes," the US leader said.

According to Trump, "there are many targets left" in Iran, but the US managed to hit "the most difficult of them" tonight.