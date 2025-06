NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not planning any new strikes on Iran for the time being, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Trump expects that following Washington’s recent attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran will agree to return to the negotiating table and "end this war."

Meanwhile, CNN notes that although Trump anticipates renewed diplomatic efforts, the US military in the region remains prepared for potential Iranian retaliation.