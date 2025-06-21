Israel believes US seriously prepping for war with Iran — media

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The United States has not officially informed the Jewish state of any decision to go to war with Iran, but Israeli officials believe Washington is already preparing for such a scenario, The New York Times reported, citing two Israeli military sources.

According to the officials, the US is likely to take part in the conflict, with preparations for a potential strike already underway. The report notes that based on military contacts between the two countries over the past 48 hours, a US attack on Iran could occur in the near future.

The NYT highlights that the US has deployed several B-2 strategic bombers capable of carrying 15-ton bunker-busting bombs. These aircraft could potentially be used to strike Iran’s underground nuclear facility at the Fordow plant. The paper adds that even if the bombers are not utilized, their redeployment might serve "to pressure Iran to come to the negotiating table."

US President Donald Trump has previously not ruled out a strike on Iran, specifically targeting the Fordow uranium enrichment facility. On June 19, the White House stated that the president would make a decision on the matter within two weeks.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.