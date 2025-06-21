Trump, Erdogan tried to set up meeting between US, Iran — news outlet

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempted to organize a meeting between high-ranking US and Iranian delegations in Istanbul last week, Axios reported, citing its sources.

According to the news outlet, the attempt failed because the leaders could not contact Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his approval of the meeting. Axios reported that the ayatollah is in hiding due to fears of an assassination attempt.

In addition, the news outlet noted that the potential meeting, which would have been attended by US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, should not have been made public. Trump insisted on holding the meeting and even offered to participate in the conversation himself, hoping to reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program and prevent US military intervention.

According to Axios’ source, Trump's offer was passed on to Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after phone talks between Trump and Erdogan. They were unable to reach Khamenei for his approval.

The news outlet also said in the days that followed, Trump and high-ranking White House staff were losing faith in the possibility of a diplomatic settlement. They were becoming increasingly convinced that the US would be forced to carry out an operation to put an end to Iran’s nuclear program.