Easier for Iran to attack US bases in Middle East than to hit Israel — TV

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. It would be easier for Iran's armed forces to attack US military bases in the Middle East than to strike targets in Israel, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing a high-ranking Iranian official.

"Attacking US bases in the region is easier than striking Israeli territory," the source told the TV channel, referring to Washington's potential intervention in the conflict.

"We seriously warn the US that interfering in the conflict will jeopardize its interests in the Middle East," the Iranian official said. He emphasized that US involvement in the conflict would take the conflict to a regional level.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.