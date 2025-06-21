ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. It is high time for Vladimir Zelensky to recognize his failure in everything, Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's entities) President Milorad Dodik told TASS.

"As for Zelensky, I believe that he himself already realizes what he has lost in everything he wanted to achieve. And what evil he has done to his own people," he told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "He should also recognize that those territories that belong to Ukraine historically belonged to Russia, were handed over to them for all known historical reasons," the politician pointed out.

According to Dodik, Zelensky believed the words of Western politicians "who clapped him on the shoulder and promised him a lot of things, but they failed in all of this." "They failed to break the Russian national state interest, which defended the interests of its people in these territories," he emphasized.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ are operating at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival is being held, and the SPIEF Sports Games is taking place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.