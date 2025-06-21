Lukashenko meets with US special envoy Keith Kellogg

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Minsk, according to a Telegram channel called Pul Pervogo that is close to the press service of the Belarusian president.

"The first person met with the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in the Independence Palace. There were delegations from Belarus and America," the post said.

"The agenda of the talks included international issues and the situation in the world in general, regional issues and Belarusian-US relations," the BelTA news agency reported.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Kellogg planned to visit Minsk and hold a meeting with Lukashenko in the coming days. The topics of the potential conversation were unclear at the time of reporting, although Kellogg privately presented the trip as a step that could help start peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to the report.