Iran ready for talks with Israel, but attacks need to stop — foreign minister

ISTANBUL, June 21. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed readiness for talks with Israel, but said Israel needs to halt attacks first.

He made the statement at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries in Istanbul.

"Diplomacy has worked in the past and can work in the future. But aggression must stop before we can return to diplomacy. We are ready for a negotiated solution like in 2015," he said the Anadolu news agency reported.

Araghchi also said he views the possibility of US joining the attacks on Iran as very dangerous.

"It would be very unfortunate and very dangerous for everyone if the US joined Israel's attack on Iran," he said.