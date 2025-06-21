Turkish minister says Israel put Middle East on brink of disaster by attacking Iran

ISTANBUL, June 21. /TASS/. By attacking Iran, Israel brought the Middle East to the cusp of total disaster, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"Israel, by attacking our neighbor Iran, is now putting the region on the brink of total disaster," he said.

"We condemn these attacks amid ongoing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. The international community's first priority must be to prevent a further spiral of violence. Israel continues to attack the Palestinian people. Not only Gaza, but also the West Bank is turning into a war zone. Israel's goal is to expel Palestinians from their homes and to do away with the idea of a two-state solution. Our priority is a permanent ceasefire, a release of hostages and prisoners and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. We strongly support the negotiations that are underway to reach this goal," the minister said.

According to NTV television, OIC foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on Iran as part of their convention.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening.