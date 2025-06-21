IAEA has no evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons — Putin

DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no data indicating that Iran is attempting to develop nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"Iran has repeatedly declared that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. The IAEA also has no evidence or signs pointing to the development of nuclear weapons," the Russian leader said.

As Putin emphasized, if Israel "has certain concerns, they must be addressed." "In my view, there are forms and mechanisms through which these concerns can be resolved," he added.

"Russia, just like the IAEA, has no evidence whatsoever, and never has had any, indicating that Iran is preparing to acquire nuclear weapons," Putin said, noting that this position has been communicated to the Israeli leadership.

The president’s interview with Sky News Arabia was recorded following the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was moderated by the network’s Director General, Nadim Koteich.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.