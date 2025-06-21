NATO members realize they are nothing without US — Kneissl

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Members of the North Atlantic alliance understand that they are nothing without the United States, so they have to orient themselves towards US President Donald Trump, said Karin Kneissl, ex-Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (G.O.R.K.I.) center at St. Petersburg State University.

"I have not heard about changes in the NATO summit schedule, but certainly Trump has a lot to do now. So I understand that the NATO summit schedule was shortened to give him an opportunity to participate in all key events. But his attitude towards NATO is special. Of course, other NATO members understand that they are nothing without the United States," she told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Only one NATO member can play the crucial role in arms deliveries to Ukraine. Other members of the alliance are unable to compensate. That’s why they all have to orient themselves towards Donald Trump," she continued.

In her words, only time can show how long will NATO continue to exist. At the same time, Kneissl believes that the US is unlikely to quit the alliance.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 18-21. The event’s theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the event’s organizer. TASS is its media partner.