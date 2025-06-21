ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The European Union would like to see a government change in Russia, and Brussels is employing tactics similar to what Israel does with regard to Iran, said Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University.

"During a latest ministerial meeting, Austrian State Secretary for Energy Elisabeth Zehetner said that after the ‘regime change’ in Russia - if President Vladimir Putin resigns - the question of resuming Russian gas deliveries can be raised again. In fact, what the European Union has been doing is practically the same as what Israel is doing with regard to Iran. They are working to topple a government of a country," she said.

