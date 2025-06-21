Trump will do his best to resolve conflict with Iran diplomatically — Vance

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will do his best to resolve the conflict with Iran diplomatically, but will eventually do what it takes to stop the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"He [Trump] said he's going to pursue diplomacy until he thinks that there isn't an opportunity, and once he decides that diplomacy has completely run its course, that we're not going to get anything out of additional talks, then I think the President is going to do what he needs to do to end Iranian enrichment and end that Iranian nuclear program. Again, the President will make that final decision. I do think that we're running out of time, but as the President said yesterday, he wants to give it a little bit more time to see what diplomacy can accomplish," he told Fox News in an interview.

The vice president added that Trump is "not going to tell anybody exactly when or what he's going to do."

"I think that he knows when diplomacy has run its course, and he'll know when, ultimately, he has to employ the American military to make sure that Iran doesn't have a nuclear program," Vance said.

He added that it was a core US national interest that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, Trump said the United States was ready to give Iran two weeks maximum to try to resolve the Iranian nuclear issues diplomatically and prevent US strikes on the Islamic Republic.