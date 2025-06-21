Another Iranian missile attack reported in Israel, explosions heard

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. The Israeli military has detected a new Iranian missile attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s press service said in a statement.

Shortly after the report, the IDF announced "a series of strikes against missile storage and launching infrastructure sites in central Iran."

Civilians were instructed to take shelter in protected space. As TASS correspondent reported, civil defense sirens were heard in Tel Aviv. Explosions were also heard.

At this point, the alert has already been lifted, and people were allowed to leave shelters. No official comments about the consequences of the attack have been made by now.

According to the Ynet portal, around five missiles were fired during the latest attack. A building was damaged in central Israel, the portal said.