Trump says he struggles to understand why Iran needs nuclear energy when it has oil

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said it was hard for him to understand why Iran is so persistent in pursuing its civilian nuclear program when it has vast oil reserves.

"You know, they're sitting on the top of one of the largest piles of oil in the world. I just don't know why they need that [nuclear energy] for civilian work," Trump said.

"You know, it's one thing for certain countries to say: hey, I want to have a certain amount where I can go nuclear a little bit, because we need it for electricity, we need it for air conditioners, etc. But when you're sitting on one of the largest oil piles anywhere in the world, it's a little bit hard to see why you did that," he added.