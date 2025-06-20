Israel Defense Forces says it completed one more wave of strikes on Iran

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had completed one more wave of strikes on Iran on Friday night.

A statement by the IDF press service says the attack involved 15 Israeli fighter jets, which targeted missile launchers in the west of the Islamic Republic.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. An exchange of strikes continues.