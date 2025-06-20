Trump says might support ceasefire between Israel, Iran

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he might support a truce between Israel and Iran during talks.

"I might, depending on the circumstances," he told reporters answering a corresponding question.

"It's very hard to stop," he noted speaking about Israel and Iran exchanging strikes. "When you look at it, Israel's doing well in terms of war, and I think you would say that Iran is doing less well. It's a little bit hard to get somebody to stop."

When asked if he is ready to ask Israel to suspend attacks on Iran, the US leader said, "Well, I think it's very hard to make that request right now. If somebody is winning, it's a little bit harder to do than if somebody's losing, but we're ready, willing and able, and we've been speaking to Iran, and we'll see what happens."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Since then, Tel Aviv and Tehran have been exchanging strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its readiness to act as a mediator to settle the conflict.